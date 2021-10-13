Health Department to celebrate vaccination success

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir would celebrate the vaccination success on Thursday as the Government of India has desired that this day be observed as a milestone in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, said a statement.

A circular issued by DHSK in reference to the circular of Director General, Family Welfare MCH and immunisation, said it will be a landmark occasion for J&K in particular as the date of achieving 100% vaccination among 18 years+ age group within the UT is also expected to coincide with the one billion vaccination mark across India.

The circular directed the officials to illuminate health institutions and other buildings, install hoardings and award certificates of appreciation to healthcare workers for their exceptional efforts.

While congratulating CMOs, BMOs, Medical Superintendents, health care workers for the achievement, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said this is the result of the complete teamwork that resulted in coordinated efforts in achieving this milestone.

“It was not possible without the support and guidance of his excellency Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji to the ground level health workers everybody put their efforts in achieving this milestone” Rather said.

The director also expressed his gratitude to Chief Secretary J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bhardwaj (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Atal Dulloo and Director General, Family Welfare MCH and Immunisation, J&K Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director NHMJ&K, Yaseen Choudhary.

He lauded the role of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole who personally monitored the activities of Covid-19 vaccination and had set up a special Divisional Covid Control Room in his office in collaboration with DHSK.

The director said the vaccination success would not have been possible without the active support of the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts who played a pivotal role and worked tirelessly 24/7 in shoulder to shoulder with the health department to ensure that each and every eligible individual got vaccinated.

The Director said that J&K has taken a lead role and has been at the forefront of the vaccination since the inoculation drive was started in January this year.