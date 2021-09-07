Health Deptt sets up vaccination sites in Srinagar colleges

Srinagar: The officials of the Health department have set up various vaccination sites in all the degree colleges of Srinagar district for vaccination of the college students and the staff as well.

The move comes days after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha announced that the J&K administration was mulling to re-open colleges and universities in Kashmir for physical classes after vaccinating students above 18 years of age against Covid-19.

In an official communication, the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar has informed that in view of Covid-19 pandemic and looming third wave, vaccination sites have been established in all the colleges of district Srinagar.

“All the students, teachers and non-teaching staff should come forward for vaccination of first and second dose when due,” the notice reads.

The J&K government on Sunday permitted conduct of physical classes for 12th standard students and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET with limited in-person teaching for vaccinated students and staff.

Similarly, the limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class was also allowed but in their case the concerned Deputy Commissioners would accord permission to the schools “after due screening through 100 percent Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR”.

In case of both class 10th and 12th students, the consent of parents and students would be mandatory for limited in-person teaching “not exceeding 50 percent on a given day”.

However, the class 10th students are below the age of 18 and their Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory while most of the class 12th students have not attained the age of 18+ as well.

“There should be clarity in the order whether these below 18-year-old students are to be vaccinated or not,” an official said.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said all the eligible students would be vaccinated as well.

“There must be some students who have attained the age of 18+ and all of them will be given vaccination shots,” Rather said.