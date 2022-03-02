Health Deptt starts special services for ageing population

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) is starting special Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and ticket counters for the elderly in all district hospitals of Kashmir division to take care and cater to the growing population in advanced years of life.
J&K ranks among the top states and union territories in terms of life expectancy at birth.
Resultantly, the proportion of the population in advanced years of life in J&K is on a constant rise.
The National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE) seeks the establishment of Primary and Secondary Geriatric Care Services.
In addition, tertiary care geriatric healthcare centers are also part of the programme.
Under this programme, the DHSK on Wednesday issued orders to Medical Superintendents of all district hospitals in the Kashmir division to establish Geriatric Care Units in their facilities.
As per the order, this should include a separate Geriatric OPD and a separate ticket counter.
In the beginning, the OPDs would function every Thursday.
The Medical Superintendents have been ordered to ensure compliance by March 4.
In a separate order, the Chief Medical Superintendents of all districts have been directed to nominate three doctors, preferably physicians for a Geriatric workshop at JLNM Hospital between March 4 and 11.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “A total of 713 health districts have been sanctioned for geriatric primary and secondary care services of OPD, 10 bedded Geriatric ward, physiotherapy and laboratory services.”
In addition, the ministry has also prepared three sets of training modules for medical officers, nurses, and community-based workers to deliver comprehensive Geriatric care.
These modules are being employed to train the staff in healthcare departments to cater to the special needs and health of the elderly in a better way.