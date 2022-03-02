Health Deptt starts special services for ageing population

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) is starting special Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and ticket counters for the elderly in all district hospitals of Kashmir division to take care and cater to the growing population in advanced years of life.

J&K ranks among the top states and union territories in terms of life expectancy at birth.

Resultantly, the proportion of the population in advanced years of life in J&K is on a constant rise.