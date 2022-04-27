Health Mela inaugurated at Chadoora

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussan Khan, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Nagam Dr Rohi Iqbal, Principal GDC Nagam, District Food Safety Officer Budgam besides other officers and officials of health department senior citizens were also present on the occasion.

A number of people were examined by doctors and specialists. Teams of doctors, pharmacists, field staff and paramedics at the Mela provided free consultations to people.