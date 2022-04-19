Health Mela inaugurated in Srinagar

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today inaugurated the Block Health Mela at UPHC Batmaloo of Zone Batamaloo, here.
Speaking at the event, the Director said that it is important to organize such Health Melas to not only connect to the general public but to make them aware about the beneficial schemes of the health department.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, Jameel Ahmad Mir; Dy. Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, District Health Officer Srinagar, District Tuberculosis Officer, District Immunization Officer Srinagar, Zonal Medical Officer Batamaloo, Nodal Officer H&W Centres, Nodal Officer RCH along with other concerned dignitaries were present on the occasion.
During the mela, people were examined by doctors and specialists viz. Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, ENT, Urology, Chest Medicine, Gastroenterology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Dental, General medicine, Tuberculosis and Ayush clinics, Yoga and Counseling on the occasion. Mela turned out to be highly successful.
Team of doctors, pharmacists, Field Staff Workers, and others Paramedics at the Mela provided free consultations to people.
All Diagnostic tests and Medicines were offered free of cost in the Mela and awareness was given to the public about NCD, RBSK, Yoga, Drug De-addiction, RTI, Cancer Screening and other Health related Schemes.