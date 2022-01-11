Health teams brave snowfall conditions to vaccinate teenagers

Rajouri: The teams of the Health Department here in Rajouri’s snow-bound areas are braving tough snowfall conditions to vaccinate persons between the age group of 15 to 18 years for coronavirus with 16,733 such persons having been vaccinated so far.

The vaccination drive for persons between the age group of 15 to 18 years was started last week and is going on at a large scale with teams of the Health Department conducting visits in education institutions under phase one and administering vaccines to the beneficiaries.