‘Healthcare Investment Policy to give fillip to health sector in J&K’

Healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir has shown significant progress in terms of improvement in infrastructure, manpower and health system, which is now reflected in improved healthcare indicators of the UT that have become comparatively better than those in many other states and even better than the national average, as per NFHS indicators. Despite the COVID situation, the health and medical sector took a lead in Jammu and Kashmir to attract global investment into health care.

In J&K, where the private sector is still in infancy and almost 80 percent of the healthcare facilities are being provided by the public sector, the overcrowding of the government health institutions has led to compromise in the quality of care. In government institutions, out of pocket expenditure is quite substantial as the patients have to purchase the medicines and other essential items from the market. This entails a huge burden on poor households. This policy will cover all these aspects and provide major relief to the locals here.