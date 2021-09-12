High incidence of Covid-19 cases in Srinagar

The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of 12th and 10th classes, would continue to remain closed for on-site and in-person teaching.

In its order on September 5, the SEC had permitted classes for 12th standard and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET with limited in-person teaching for vaccinated students and staff.

On similar lines, concession was given to class 10th.

In his order issued today, Mehta reiterated that the classes for 12th standard would be permitted with “limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50 percent on a given day for vaccinated students and staff”.

“Consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school. The school premises should be thoroughly sanitised. Proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate. If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school,” he directed.

With regard to class 10 students also it was reiterated that limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class not exceeding 50 percent on any given day and “after ensuring compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour by the school authorities can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through 100 percent Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR, subject to consent of parents and students”.

Similarly for coaching centres, there was no change in guidelines as Mehta ordered, “Coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET should be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated staff and student, subject to condition that the head of the centre should ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to.”