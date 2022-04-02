Hospital administrators pin hope on new department for more service years

Srinagar: Hospital administrators in the league of superannuation are pinning their hope on the establishment of Department of Hospital Administration in the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar in order to get extension in their service period.

The non-teaching staff in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar retire at the age of 60 years, while the retirement age for the teaching staff is 62 years.

Over the past two years, many officials in the health and medical education department, with specialization or experience in hospital administration have approached or already attained the age of superannuation.

An official in the department said that many of these officials have approached the Government seeking extension in their age stating that they are part of the proposed Department of Hospital Administration at the two medical colleges.