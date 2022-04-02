Hospital administrators pin hope on new department for more service years

Srinagar: Hospital administrators in the league of superannuation are pinning their hope on the establishment of Department of Hospital Administration in the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar in order to get extension in their service period.
The non-teaching staff in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar retire at the age of 60 years, while the retirement age for the teaching staff is 62 years.
Over the past two years, many officials in the health and medical education department, with specialization or experience in hospital administration have approached or already attained the age of superannuation.
An official in the department said that many of these officials have approached the Government seeking extension in their age stating that they are part of the proposed Department of Hospital Administration at the two medical colleges.
The matter has generated a debate in the Health and Medical Education Department, the issue also reaching the Court now, the official said. “Till date there is no Department of Hospital Administration in these two Medical Colleges, although it had been proposed years ago,” the official said.
Therefore, the official said, the officers who are retiring are pinning their hopes on an inexistent department for getting two more years of service by becoming part of a teaching department.
“Even after working in top positions in the Health and Medical Education, as per the rules, one will retire at the age of 60 years. But if one is part of a teaching department, the retirement age becomes 62 years,” the official said.
However, another official said that there is a limited pool of officials with a degree and requisite experience in hospital administration. “Most of the hospitals are being run by medicos, those having specialization in clinical and non clinical fields.
We are not only compromising with the management of hospitals by putting unqualified people in charge but also wasting important human resources that could teach or serve patients elsewhere,” he said.
He said that Hospitals need qualified Deputy Medical Superintendents and Medical Superintendents. “The litigation and the apathy towards this issue has kept the recruitment in limbo for decades now,” he said.
The Health and Medical Education Department while talking about the issue said that proposals for establishment of the Department of Hospital Administration were received from the Principals of GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu.
“The proposals had been sought so that senior residents with PG and DNB in Hospital Administration could be produced and deputed in hospitals for which there is a dire need,” he said. However, since 2019, he said, there has been no progress on the matter and the proposal continues to be with the General Administration Department (GAD).
Recently, the GAD, the department has said in an official communication that it was working on the queries raised by the GAD.
The Department has submitted to the Court that if and when the Administrative Council approves the establishment of Hospital Administration Departments in these two medical colleges, there would automatically be an enhancement in the retirement age of the officials working as Medical Superintendents.