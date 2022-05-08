Hospitals seek update in Ayushman Bharat packages

Srinagar: Treating doctors across hospitals of Kashmir have sought a review of the Ayushman Bharat health packages, expressing concern over the expenses that many poor patients continue to incur for treatment due exclusion of the specific implants and devices needed for their condition.

Asiya Amir (name changed), a 40 year old female from Baramulla district had a shoulder fracture for which she needed implants. Despite having a Golden Card and being treated in a Government Hospital, her surgery cost the impoverished family Rs 90,000.

The Golden Card pooled only Rs 20,000 to her treatment package. Six months on, the family continues to repay the relatives from whom the money was borrowed for the emergency.