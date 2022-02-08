How to check your blood glucose meter at home?

Glucose control solution is a liquid made up of water, glucose, buffers, and microbicides. These ingredients are vital to creating a solution with the following properties:

• Has a concentration of glucose that can be used to test the functionality of your meter and test strips.

• Has a pH level that is close to the physiological value of human blood.

• Prevents the growth of micro bacteria that would otherwise alter the glucose concentration.

Your blood glucose monitoring system can detect the amount of glucose present in the control solution in a similar way to how it detects the amount of glucose present in blood.

A glucose control solution reading on your meter appears as a numerical value. This value should fall within the target range printed on the test strip vial, which is based on the concentration of glucose in the control solution.