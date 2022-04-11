Hundreds of Diagnostic Labs in Kashmir face closure

For these lab technologists, the move is sure to render them jobless and escalate the prices of diagnostic tests. The health and Medical Education Department, a delegation of these lab owners said, has not been renewing their registrations as they do not qualify the fresh norms.

“We have run these labs for decades, after spending time and money for our degrees and diplomas, and now suddenly, the entire scenario has been changed for us,” said an owner of a laboratory, while adding that he was earning for his family and also providing small job to two other people.

“The tests we run are basic and we are qualified enough to carry out tests that do require interpretation. Now even for simple readings such as Blood Glucose, Hemoglobin, PH Value of Urine and the level of Electrolytes, we need to wait for a doctor,” he said.