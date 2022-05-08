ICU ambulance saves lives of woman, newborn baby

Srinagar: ICU ambulance saved lives of a woman and her newborn baby in Machil sector, said a press note by PRO Defence Srinagar, Col Emron Musavi.

The press note said, “ Last year Army had collaborated with Gauri Kaul foundation and Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) Ltd to provide an ICU ambulance for the Machhal bowl. In the entire winter season of 2021- 22, the ICU ambulance had saved many lives of the locals including pregnant women and children by timely evacuation of the patients to the nearest district hospital,”