ICU ambulance saves lives of woman, newborn baby

Srinagar: ICU ambulance saved lives of a woman and her newborn baby in Machil sector, said a press note by PRO Defence Srinagar, Col Emron Musavi.
The press note said, “ Last year Army had collaborated with Gauri Kaul foundation and Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) Ltd to provide an ICU ambulance for the Machhal bowl. In the entire winter season of 2021- 22, the ICU ambulance had saved many lives of the locals including pregnant women and children by timely evacuation of the patients to the nearest district hospital,”
It added that on May 6, an emergency evacuation was carried out by the ICU ambulance to save life of a 35 year old pregnant lady from Machil village.
“The woman was in excruciating labour pain and was immediately taken to a district hospital in ICU Ambulance. She was accompanied by her husband and the ambulance driver.
On the way to the hospital, the lady experienced strong labour pain and with the help of her husband and the driver delivered the baby inside the ambulance.
Thereafter, they were safely rushed to the district hospital. Both the lady and the new born are stable and safe. It was only because of the presence of ICU ambulance in this remote belt of Kupwara district that such life saving efforts can be undertaken in a time bound manner to save the one in immediate need of medical attention,” the press note said.