‘Immunisation to continue with full momentum for desired results’

Anantnag: The district Anantnag has achieved the milestone of 100 percent Covid vaccination of above-45 year age group with 2,21,743 beneficaries in this category having received at least first dose of the vaccine.
Calling the achievement a big feat for the district, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla pressed for continuing the immunisation programme with full momentum for achieving the desired results.
He informed that massive awareness campaigns were launched to address the vaccine hesitancy besides inoculations were carried out both at designated sites and remote and far-off places by the dedicated vaccination teams.
Giving details, the DC said that more than 3.46 lakh doses stand administered to various categories of beneficiaries cumulatively and complimented the healthcare and frontline workers in this regard.
Singla hailed the general public for their cooperation and appealed them to participate in vaccination drives with the same energy.
He also appreciated the senior officers of health, civil and Police administration, Tehsildars, BDOs, officials from municipalities, Revenue, Education and other departments, BLOs, PRIs, ULB members and other stakeholders for mobilising and vaccinating the people at their doorsteps.