‘Immunisation to continue with full momentum for desired results’

Anantnag: The district Anantnag has achieved the milestone of 100 percent Covid vaccination of above-45 year age group with 2,21,743 beneficaries in this category having received at least first dose of the vaccine.

Calling the achievement a big feat for the district, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla pressed for continuing the immunisation programme with full momentum for achieving the desired results.

He informed that massive awareness campaigns were launched to address the vaccine hesitancy besides inoculations were carried out both at designated sites and remote and far-off places by the dedicated vaccination teams.