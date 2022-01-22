In 2 weeks, 21 co-morbid COVID-infected admitted in GMC Anantnag

He said at least 10 of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and were on low-flow oxygen.

“The rest of the infected persons had severe symptoms but were either managed on concentrators or cylinders or else did not need any oxygen support,” Dr Sofi said.

He said that there had been no death in the hospital and all the patients were stable. A medico said that the admissions were negligible despite a large number of people getting infected.

The hospital has 3350 litre oxygen plant and around 15 to 20 persons in the isolation ward can be provided with high flow oxygen (45 to 60 mpl) in one go.