In 2 weeks, 21 co-morbid COVID-infected admitted in GMC Anantnag

Anantnag: As the COVID-19 third wave has swept entire Jammu and Kashmir, 21 coronavirus-infected persons, most of them with co-morbidities were admitted at the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for the past two weeks.
The hospital has designated 50 beds in the isolation ward for the infected persons.
“In the past two weeks, around 21 COVID infected persons were admitted at the hospital,” Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Muhamad Iqbal Sofi said.
He said seven of them recovered and have been discharged.
“All of these patients were aged above 50 with underlying illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD),” Dr Sofi said.
He said at least 10 of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and were on low-flow oxygen.
“The rest of the infected persons had severe symptoms but were either managed on concentrators or cylinders or else did not need any oxygen support,” Dr Sofi said.
He said that there had been no death in the hospital and all the patients were stable. A medico said that the admissions were negligible despite a large number of people getting infected.
The hospital has 3350 litre oxygen plant and around 15 to 20 persons in the isolation ward can be provided with high flow oxygen (45 to 60 mpl) in one go.
The hospital earlier had only a 350 litre low-flow oxygen plant.
However, after the public outcry last year during the second COVID wave when the patients were gasping for oxygen, the government allotted 3000 litre plant in three phases.
Four COVID-19 positive patients with co-morbidities above 75 years age were admitted in the isolation ward of District Hospital Kulgam.
“Two among them have been discharged, two are under treatment,” MS DH Kulgam, Dr Muzaffar Zargar said.
He said both the patients had already COPD and needed 2 mpl oxygen support and were stable now.
No COVID-19 infected person has been admitted at the District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Shopian, Sub District Hospital, and Emergency Hospital Bijbehara so far.