Installed 4 months ago, oxygen generating plant not operational at SDH Tanghdar

Kupwara: The residents of Karnah Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to make oxygen generating plant operational at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar although it had been installed four months ago.
The residents said that after repeated pleas, the oxygen generating plant was sanctioned for SDH Tanghdar last year.
They said it was installed four months ago but is yet to be made operational, raising eyebrows of the locals amid stiff rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.
The residents said that due to rise in COVID-19 positive cases, they were apprehensive about their wellbeing.
“During these winter days when mostly Karnah remains cutoff from the district headquarters, the need of the hour is to make the already installed oxygen generating plant operational. With availability of substantial oxygen supply here, the severe COVID-19 positive patients who need high-flow oxygen supply could be held back instead of referring them to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara,” a local said.
An official said that the oxygen generating plant had the capacity of generating 500 liter oxygen per minute.
“Earlier we used to refer those patients who needed high flow oxygen but now with the oxygen generating plant having been installed at SDH Tanghdar, there will be no need to refer them to tertiary hospitals,” he said.
The official said that if made operational, the oxygen generating plant could be a boon to COVID and non-COVID patients.
The residents said that they were unable to figure out what stops the authorities from making this oxygen generating plant operational.
They sought immediate intervention of the higher authorities to make the oxygen plant operational so that it could fulfill the purpose and could be handy amid the challenging times of COVID-19.