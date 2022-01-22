Installed 4 months ago, oxygen generating plant not operational at SDH Tanghdar

Kupwara: The residents of Karnah Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to make oxygen generating plant operational at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar although it had been installed four months ago.

The residents said that after repeated pleas, the oxygen generating plant was sanctioned for SDH Tanghdar last year.

They said it was installed four months ago but is yet to be made operational, raising eyebrows of the locals amid stiff rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.