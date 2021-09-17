‘Intensify Covid-19 vaccination in Srinagar’

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Thursday stressed for further intensifying the Covid-19 vaccination drive across Srinagar during a meeting convened at Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK), here to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive and CAB in Srinagar district.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director NHM, Mohammad Yaseen Chowdary; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Incharge Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK), Tahir Ahmad Magray; CMO Srinagar, Dr. Jameel; Deputy CMO, Dr Nighat; Assistant Director Family Welfare, Dr Masrat; Epidemiologist Kashmir /SSO, Dr Talat Jabeen; Covid-19 Lab coordinator, Dr Jitender; BMO Hazratbal, other Zonal Medical Officers of District Srinagar and various senior level Public Health Specialists of DCCRK.

The Div Com reviewed the progress achieved in the ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the Srinagar district. He stressed for further intensifying the Covid-19 vaccination drive across Srinagar in all eligible age groups and also in recently emerged hot spot areas. At the outset, Incharge DCCRK briefed the Div Com about the vaccination teams adding that there are 175 such teams already working in Srinagar.

The Div Com directed the District Officers and officials to augment further vaccination teams in district Srinagar.