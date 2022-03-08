International Women's Day | Women have right to seek healthcare, anytime and every time they feel

Prof Shahnaz Taing, who retired as head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department at Government Medical College Srinagar feels that although times have changed, they have only worsened the lives of many women and their access to healthcare.

“There are women who are denied permission by their families to visit a hospital for regular check-ups during pregnancy. Yes, it still happens,” she says. Unbelievable it may seem to most of the people, Prof Taing said, for months after conceiving, many women do not visit a doctor for check-up. “The first consultation is when the first trimester is over,” she said.

While many doctors feel it is important for women to have at least three Ante-Natal Check-ups (ANC), the frequency required to be more if there is a health condition. According to the recent-most National Family Health Survey, nearly 20 percent of women in J&K do not have the recommended four ANCs during one pregnancy. The statistics are lopsided when urban and rural women are compared, education of the woman also playing a role.