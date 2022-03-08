International Women's Day | Women have right to seek healthcare, anytime and every time they feel

A couple of years ago, I was astonished to see that women in Kashmir constitute over 60 percent of Kidney donors for transplants, saving lives of husbands, sons, brothers, fathers and even second line of relatives.
A lot of people celebrated this ‘selfless service’ of females towards their families as the ‘epitome of womanhood’. I asked the Urologists whether Kidney Failure is predominantly a men’s health issue. No, they said: Chronic Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure afflict men and women equally.
Surprisingly, less than one fourth of people undergoing Kidney Transplant in Kashmir are women. What happens to the other quarter that does not get the transplant? They perhaps neither have a donor, nor means to undergo transplant. Their lives must matter, but seems they don’t.
Not just seeking treatment for this and other life threatening condition, women in Kashmir, and in many parts of India, face difficulty in ensuring health checkups and treatment follow-ups before, during and after pregnancy.
Lately, I have been speaking to a number of gynaecologists, working in Government sector and in private about how times have changed and more and more deliveries are taking place in a hospital setting. Many a times, these discussions bring about the stark contrasts in the lives of women and how even healthcare, for many, is still a luxury.
Prof Shahnaz Taing, who retired as head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department at Government Medical College Srinagar feels that although times have changed, they have only worsened the lives of many women and their access to healthcare.
“There are women who are denied permission by their families to visit a hospital for regular check-ups during pregnancy. Yes, it still happens,” she says. Unbelievable it may seem to most of the people, Prof Taing said, for months after conceiving, many women do not visit a doctor for check-up. “The first consultation is when the first trimester is over,” she said.
While many doctors feel it is important for women to have at least three Ante-Natal Check-ups (ANC), the frequency required to be more if there is a health condition. According to the recent-most National Family Health Survey, nearly 20 percent of women in J&K do not have the recommended four ANCs during one pregnancy. The statistics are lopsided when urban and rural women are compared, education of the woman also playing a role.
With increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, increasing age at the time of the first pregnancy and its effects on mother and baby, doctors feel a regular check-up and timely treatment if needed, would help in better physical and mental health of women.
“A woman is prone to so many complications during pregnancy. Pregnancy needs to be monitored,” Prof Taing says. “Diabetes, hypertension, anemia, jaundice… all of these are see are seen very commonly in pregnancy, she says. She expressed concern over some of these conditions threatening the lives of women.
“Sometimes, due to severe hypertension a woman suffers convulsions, sometimes her diabetes threatens her baby’s health apart from her won, anemia is a life threatening condition as well, if left untreated,” she says.
However, she said, many a times, the woman is unable to visit a healthcare provider as her family does not feel it is important. “Recently, I had a pregnant patient who had developed severe hypertension and her baby was also not doing well. She had been advised a monthly check-up but turned up after three months,” Prof Taing said.
When asked about the reason of delay, the woman was in tears saying her in-laws discourage too many visits to a doctor. “Pregnancy is not a disease but makes a woman’s body more susceptible to many diseases and conditions. This woman’s female in-laws had been telling her that they gave birth to so many children without a single visit to a doctor,” Prof Taing said.
A timely intervention could help in improving the quality of life of women. Thousands and thousands of women live with Osteoporisis, Anemia and unplanned pregnancies. Many doctors believe it is because the women are not taught to care for their health.
“In old age, they suffer weak bones because they have not been able to compensate for the calcium lost during lactation. They suffer depression and impeding fatigue because their diet has not been iron-rich and they have not taken iron supplements during and after pregnancy,” a Gynae working in a south Kashmir’s district Hospital said.
With the rising incidence of infertility in Kashmir, a number of women, doctors feel, need regular consultations during fertility treatments. “First the woman is taunted for not having a child soon enough.
Then, when she seeks treatment for infertility, her frequent visits and expenditures on infertility treatments are frowned upon,” Dr Shazia Mir, a private practitioner said. She said that some women are required to visit the doctor daily during her fertility treatment.
“The experience becomes the most excruciating one with our social set-up and myths and misconceptions,” she feels. Instead of the support that she deserves for attempting to bear a child, many women feel ostracized and cornered.
Only women can give birth to children. This blessing must not put her in harm’s way.
For that, she needs to have an unhindered and supported access to healthcare.