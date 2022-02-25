IUST organises virtual nationwide training for nurses

Awantipora: The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in collaboration with Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCN&MT, Charar-e-Sharief) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), conducted a one-day virtual nationwide capacity-building training of nurses for the management of children in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement of IUST issued here said that the training also focused on the preparedness of nursing professionals against the third wave and saw active participation from all over the country.
ADG Nursing Dte, GHS MOHFW, GoI, Dr Rathi Balachandran in her inaugural address said that MOHFW was taking steps to empower nurses with the latest knowledge and skills.
Chairperson Trainings Dte, GHS MOHFW Dr Sandiya Gupta deliberated the need for training for nurses in the pediatric population.
Faculty of Nursing SGT University, Gurugram Prof Raman Deep also spoke on the occasion.
The chief guest and Dean Research IUST Prof A H Moon appreciated the high-tech human touch approach used by the nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal AMCN&MT, Prof Mehmooda Regu in her welcome address said that the nursing professionals had played a pivotal role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasised the need for such training programmes to enhance the capacity and skills of nursing professionals.
While facilitating the training program, faculty AMCN&MT Fehmeeda Mehmood and faculty Nursing SMVD College of Nursing Kakryal Pushpa Oreon explained the different aspects of care and management of children having COVID-19.