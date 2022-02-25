IUST organises virtual nationwide training for nurses

Awantipora: The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in collaboration with Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (AMCN&MT, Charar-e-Sharief) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), conducted a one-day virtual nationwide capacity-building training of nurses for the management of children in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement of IUST issued here said that the training also focused on the preparedness of nursing professionals against the third wave and saw active participation from all over the country.