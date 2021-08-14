J&K gets uneasy with jump in daily cases

Thursday’s was the highest spike in August while the daily cases have remained under 150 during the two weeks of this month.

This week, the daily reported cases have been consistently around 120.

Of the 176 positives on Thursday, 96 were from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir. However, the tally included 77 travelers, 73 of them from district Reasi alone.

On Friday, 126 people reported positive, 14 of them were travelers, mostly arriving in Reasi. However, the trend appears to be a new one as no travelers were reported positive from Reasi in the week before.

Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government, Atal Dulloo said there was no rise in the number of cases in J&K if travelers were excluded.

“The cases were high due to a high number of travelers arriving at Katra. Otherwise, there is no change in the positive cases in J&K,” he said.

Dulloo said that the positive percentage in J&K was set to change due to travelers getting included in the number of cases tallied with the number of tests.