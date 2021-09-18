J&K logs 152 fresh cases of Covid-19; 67 cases from Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K recorded 155 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district emerging on top with 67 fresh cases.

However, there is some respite also with no fresh cases reported from six districts of J&K.

Several medical experts said that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 152 cases, 137 were from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases in J&K since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,773.

However, no Covid-19 death was reported from J&K and the toll remains at 4416 including 2247 from Kashmir and 2169 from Jammu division.