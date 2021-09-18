J&K logs 152 fresh cases of Covid-19; 67 cases from Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K recorded 155 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district emerging on top with 67 fresh cases.
However, there is some respite also with no fresh cases reported from six districts of J&K.
Several medical experts said that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 152 cases, 137 were from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases in J&K since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,773.
However, no Covid-19 death was reported from J&K and the toll remains at 4416 including 2247 from Kashmir and 2169 from Jammu division.
The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Saturday, keeping the number of such cases in J&K at 46.
There is no let up in the surge of Covid-19 cases in Srinagar district which has recorded 67 cases out of the total 155 cases reported in J&K on Saturday.
The rest of the districts recorded 56 cases only.
The cases are rising in Srinagar despite the preventive measures by the district administration.
It has also become difficult for the administration to break the chain while the official said they were working on different strategies to control the spread.
Around 30 areas have been declared as active containment zones as a preventive measure to control the spread of the deadly virus.
While Srinagar district reported 67 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, Baramulla reported 23, Kulgam 15, Budgam 10, Doda eight, Ganderbal seven, Pulwama six while Kupwara, Anantnag, Bandipora and Jammu districts reported three cases each.
Two cases were reported from Kishtwar while Rajouri and Samba district reported one case each.
However, no fresh cases were reported from Kathua, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Shopian.
Meanwhile, the government bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 113 more persons - 95 from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu division, who were infected with Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, of the 3,27,773 positive cases, 1479 are active positive while 3,21,878 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the available 1,42,60,916 test results, 1,39,33,143 samples have tested negative till Saturday.