J&K logs new 146 Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: J&K has reported 146 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness besides one case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported from Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

With a fresh confirmed case of Mucormycosis reported on Saturday, the total number of such cases in J&K stands at 46.

There has been a slight dip in the Covid-19 cases compared to Friday when J&K reported around 173 cases.

According to medical experts, the main reason for the spread of infection this time is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 146 cases, 25 were from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,799.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4412 of which 2245 deaths have been reported from Kashmir and 2167 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported 72 cases, the highest in any district.

The number of cases reported from Baramulla stood at 15, Doda 13, Budgam nine, Kupwara seven, Ganderbal six, Kulgam five, Jammu four, Pulwama, Bandipora, Udhampur and Reasi reported three cases each, Anantnag, Kathua and Poonch districts reported one case each while no case was reported from Shopian, Samba, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin on Covid-19 said that around 138 more persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 111 from Kashmir and 27 from Jammu division.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, of the 3,26,799 positive cases, 1301 are active positive while 3,21,086 have recovered and been discharged and 4412 have died – 2245 in Kashmir and 2167 in Jammu division.

It said that of the 1,38,87,059 test results available, 1,35,60,260 samples have tested negative.