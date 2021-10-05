J&K records 102 fresh cases of Covid-19

Srinagar: J&K reported 102 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar district contributed 40 percent cases on Tuesday, highest among all the districts in J&K.

However, no fresh cases have been reported from six districts across J&K.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 102 cases, 73 were from Kashmir division and 29 from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,991.

The Health department said that no death was reported from J&K during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4424 - 2250 in Kashmir and 2174 in Jammu division.

The government bulletin on Covid-19 said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 41 Covid-19 cases, the highest in all the districts while nine cases each were reported from Baramulla and Poonch districts.

Eight cases were reported from Jammu while seven were reported from Budgam and six from Rajouri. Pulwama reported five cases while Kupwara and Ganderbal reported four cases each.

Udhampur reported three cases while two cases each were reported from Kishtwar and Bandipora.

One case each was reported from Doda and Anantnag.

No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, and Reasi districts.

The government bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 185 more persons – 139 from Kashmir and 46 from Jammu, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, of the 3,29,991 positive cases, 1074 – 827 in Kashmir and 247 in Jammu - are active positive while 3,24,493 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,50,92,025 available test results, 1,47,62,034 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.

The bulletin said that a total of 47,085 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 1,70,315 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,21,90,802.