J&K reports 1 Covid death, 124 fresh cases

Srinagar: J&K reported one Covid death and 124 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. Srinagar district has contributed 42.8 per cent cases on Friday alone which is the highest among all the districts in J&K. The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 124 cases, 32 were from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,687.
The Health department said that one death was reported from Jammu division in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4424-2174 Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Friday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 52 cases, the highest number of cases in all the districts, while 10 cases were reported from Doda district.
Nine cases each were reported from Jammu, Budgam and Baramulla districts while six cases each were reported from Anantnag, Ganderbal and Reasi districts.
Four cases each were reported from Poonch and Bandipora district while three cases each were reported from Pulwama and Kupwara districts and two cases were reported from Rajouri district. One case was reported from Ramban as well.
No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts.
The government bulletin on covid19 cases stated that around 168 more persons- 46 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,29,687 positive cases, 1294-293 Jammu and 1001 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,23,969 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,49,55,156 test results available, 1,46,25,469 samples have tested negative till Saturday.
The bulletin further said a total of 49,801 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,39,265 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,17,06,965.