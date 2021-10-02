J&K reports 1 Covid death, 124 fresh cases

Four cases each were reported from Poonch and Bandipora district while three cases each were reported from Pulwama and Kupwara districts and two cases were reported from Rajouri district. One case was reported from Ramban as well.

No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts.

The government bulletin on covid19 cases stated that around 168 more persons- 46 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,29,687 positive cases, 1294-293 Jammu and 1001 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,23,969 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,49,55,156 test results available, 1,46,25,469 samples have tested negative till Saturday.

The bulletin further said a total of 49,801 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,39,265 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,17,06,965.