J&K reports 1 death, 127 fresh cases of Covid-19

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 127 cases, 104 were from Kashmir and 23 from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,008.

The Health department said that one death was reported from Kashmir division taking the death toll to 4422 - 2249 in Kashmir and 2173 in Jammu division.

However, the government bulletin on Covid-19 said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

While Srinagar district reported 56 cases on Sunday, the number of cases reported from Baramulla was 13, 12 cases were reported from Pulwama and eight from Budgam.

Seven cases were reported from Ganderbal while six cases each were reported from Jammu and Doda districts. Four cases each were reported from Anantnag, Bandipora and Rajouri districts while three cases were reported from Kathua.

One case each was reported from Udhampur, Samba, Ramban and Reasi districts and no fresh case was reported from Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

The government bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 175 more persons - 136 from Kashmir and 39 from Jammu division infected with Covid-19 had recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, of the 3,29,008 positive cases, 1514 are active positive while 3,23,072 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,46,66,921 test results available, 1,43,37,913 samples have tested negative till Sunday.