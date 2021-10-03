J&K reports 102 fresh cases of Covid-19; 51% from Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K has reported 102 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Srinagar district has reported 51.9 percent cases, which is the highest among all the districts in J&K.

The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health Department, of the total 102 cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,789 in Jammu and Kashmir.