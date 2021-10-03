J&K reports 102 fresh cases of Covid-19; 51% from Srinagar
Srinagar: J&K has reported 102 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Srinagar district has reported 51.9 percent cases, which is the highest among all the districts in J&K.
The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
As per the official figures shared by the Health Department, of the total 102 cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,789 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Health Department said that no death was reported from J&K in the last 24 hours. 4424 persons have died due to Covid since its outbreak in J&K. Among them 2174 in Jammu division and 2250 in Kashmir division.
The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Sunday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 53 cases, , while 11 cases were reported from Budgam district in last 24 hours.
Eight cases were reported from Reasi district while six cases each from Jammu and Baramulla districts. Four cases were reported from Bandipora district and three cases each from Ganderbal and Doda districts.
Two cases each were reported from Pulwama, Kupwara and Ramban district while one case each was reported from Rajouri and Poonch districts. No fresh cases were reported from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar district
The government bulletin on covid 19 cases states that around 195 more persons- 45 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.