J&K reports 126 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: There has been a slight increase in Covid infection cases in J&K with 126 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness reported during the past 24 hours.

The medical experts said that the main reason in spreading of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

On Tuesday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 126 fresh cases, 33 cases higher than that reported a day before.

The number of positive cases reported on Tuesday is the highest reported in the first week of this month.

J&K reported 110, 89, 96, 116, 110 and 96 cases from September 1 to 6.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 126 cases, 34 were from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,159.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4410 of which 2244 deaths have been reported from Kashmir and 2166 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar today reported 46 cases, Baramulla 20, Reasi 16, Budgam 13, Doda seven, Kulgam six, Jammu four, Pulwama, Kupwara, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kishtwar two each, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian and Ramban one each, while no case was reported from Kathua, Samba, and Poonch.

Moreover, 148 more persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 25 from Jammu division and 123 from Kashmir.

The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 45.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,26,159 positive cases, 1264 are active positive, 3,20,485 have recovered and been discharged while 4410 have died – 2166 in Jammu division and 2244 in Kashmir.

It said that of the 1,36,82,053 test results available, 1,33,55,894 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.