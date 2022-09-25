J&K reports 14 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar: Fourteen fresh COVID positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to an official bulletin, nine were reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir division.

Providing the district-wise breakup , the bulletin said that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported four cases and Baramulla reported one case while as no other district reported any fresh cases today.

In Jammu division, Jammu reported five cases, Doda reported three cases and Kishtwar reported one case while as no other district reported any fresh cases today.

Moreover, 23 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 06 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division.