J&K reports 14 fresh COVID positive cases

Srinagar: Fourteen fresh COVID positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
According to an official bulletin, nine were reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir division.
Providing the district-wise breakup , the bulletin said that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported four cases and Baramulla reported one case while as no other district reported any fresh cases today.
In Jammu division, Jammu reported five cases, Doda reported three cases and Kishtwar reported one case while as no other district reported any fresh cases today.
Moreover, 23 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 06 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division.
Also, 717 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,45,56,824.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 479076 positive cases, 159 are Active Positive (54 in Jammu Division and 105 in Kashmir Division), 474132 have recovered and 4785 have died; 2352 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division. The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in
