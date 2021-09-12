J&K reports 2 deaths, 105 new cases

Srinagar: J&K has reported two deaths, one each from Kashmir and Jammu division besides 105 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the past 24 hours.

However, there has been no fresh confirmed case of Mucormycosis on Sunday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

There has been a slight dip in the cases compared to Saturday when J&K reported around 146 cases of Covid-19.

According to medical experts, the main reason for the spread of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 105 cases, 89 from Kashmir and 16 were from Jammu division, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,904.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4414 of which 2246 deaths have been reported from Kashmir and 2168 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported 41 cases, the highest compared to the rest of the districts.

Also, 15 cases were reported from Baramulla district while six cases each were reported from Budgam and Bandipora districts.

However, no fresh cases have been reported from Pulwama, Shopian, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

Kupwara, Jammu and Reasi districts reported three cases each while Anantnag reported five cases, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam four and Doda seven.

Rajouri, Udhampur and Ramban districts reported one case each.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 119 more persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,26,904 positive cases, 1285 are active positive, 3,21,205 have recovered and been discharged while 4414 have died – 2246 in Kashmir and 2168 in Jammu division.

It said that of the 1,39,39,341 test results available, 1,36,12,437 samples have tested negative till Sunday.