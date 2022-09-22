J&K reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: The government Thursday said that 26 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported that included 23 from Kashmir division and three from Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,79,018.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 25 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19fromJammu division and 06 from Kashmir division.

Also, 6421 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,45,52,205.

According to the daily media bulletin on COVID-19, of the 4,79,018 positive cases, 162 are active positive (44 in Jammu division and 118 in Kashmir division), 4,74,071 have recovered and 4785 have died - 2352 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.