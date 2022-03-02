J&K reports 36 cases, lowest in 21 months

Srinagar, Mar 2: With the daily tally of 36 COVID-19 positive cases, the trend of the low number of daily cases continued in J&K on Wednesday.
The cases were the lowest in the past 21 months in J&K.
Since May 15, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases has never been as low as 36 in J&K.
J&K has been recording a constant decline in the cases after the third wave ebbed and flattened over the middle of the past month.
The past two years saw the cases of COVID-19 increasing to over 6000 in the third wave.
There have been two waves of COVID-19 since May 2020, after the first wave of the pandemic hit.
The cases reported on Wednesday were 11 from district Jammu, 13 from Srinagar, and five from Doda. The three districts together accounted for 29 of the 36 cases from J&K.
No death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 infection in J&K on Wednesday.
The number of active cases decreased to 527 of which 19 were admitted in hospitals.
Today, 13,209 doses of COVID-19 were administered in J&K.