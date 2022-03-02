J&K reports 36 cases, lowest in 21 months

Srinagar, Mar 2: With the daily tally of 36 COVID-19 positive cases, the trend of the low number of daily cases continued in J&K on Wednesday.

The cases were the lowest in the past 21 months in J&K.

Since May 15, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases has never been as low as 36 in J&K.

J&K has been recording a constant decline in the cases after the third wave ebbed and flattened over the middle of the past month.