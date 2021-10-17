J&K reports 95 Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Continuing the downward trend, 95 new cases of Covid-19 were reported from J&K on Sunday.

Experts believe that the spread of this infection could be further contained with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Although there has been a slight drop in the number of tests carried out in J&K, the overall number of cases reported in a span of 24 hours has also declined in October.

A health official said that compared to September the positive percentage of samples was constantly lower.

He said that the previous month had been “very bad” regarding the spurt in SARS-CoV-2 activity in many areas of Kashmir division.

“Due to many reasons, there was a widespread infection in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and some other areas of Kashmir in mid September,” he said.

He said that it was due to laxity in CAB that the administration was “forced” to impose restrictions in these areas.

“There was curfew in many zones and there was a halt in economic activity of many businesses,” he said. “Such measures were necessary and could be imposed again in areas wherever there is a rise in cases.”

On Sunday, 81 cases were reported from Kashmir division while 14 were from Jammu division.

A total of 44,174 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries on Sunday were greater than the fresh cases with 107 having recovered taking the number of active cases in J&K to 843.

Of these, 712 are in the Kashmir division and 131 in Jammu.

Srinagar reported 40 cases on Sunday, Budgam 13 and Baramulla 10 cases while 58,523 vaccine doses were administered in a day.

No death or a case of Mucormycosis was reported on Sunday.