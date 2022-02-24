Kashmir Nursing Home de-notified as COVID19 hospital

Srinagar: J&K Government on Thursday issued orders to restart routine patient services at Kashmir Nursing Home (KNH)at Gupkar here and denotify it as a COVID19 Hospital.

J&K Government has written to Principal Government Medical College Srinagar communicating the decision of the competent authority to denotify KNH Gupkar as a COVID19 dedicated hospital.

“The hospital shall now function as a general hospital to cater to the daily needs of the general population."