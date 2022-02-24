Kashmir Nursing Home de-notified as COVID19 hospital

Srinagar: J&K Government on Thursday issued orders to restart routine patient services at Kashmir Nursing Home (KNH)at Gupkar here and denotify it as a COVID19 Hospital.
J&K Government has written to Principal Government Medical College Srinagar communicating the decision of the competent authority to denotify KNH Gupkar as a COVID19 dedicated hospital.
“The hospital shall now function as a general hospital to cater to the daily needs of the general population."
KNH has been functioning as a COVID19 dedicated hospital since April 2021. In 2020 as well, the hospital was a mainstay for patients being treated for COVID19, and acted as an extension of Chest Diseases Hospital.