Kashmir Nursing Home de-notified as COVID19 hospital
Srinagar: J&K Government on Thursday issued orders to restart routine patient services at Kashmir Nursing Home (KNH)at Gupkar here and denotify it as a COVID19 Hospital.

J&K Government has written to Principal Government Medical College Srinagar communicating the decision of the competent authority to denotify KNH Gupkar as a COVID19 dedicated hospital.

“The hospital shall now function as a general hospital to cater to the daily needs of the general population."

KNH has been functioning as a COVID19 dedicated hospital since April 2021. In 2020 as well, the hospital was a mainstay for patients being treated for COVID19, and acted as an extension of Chest Diseases Hospital.

