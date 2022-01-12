KASHMIR’S 1ST OMICRON-INFECTED CASE | Authorities start contract tracing in Uri

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Uri Muhammad Ramzan told Greater Kashmir that they had collected samples of 60 persons as part of contact tracing of the first Omicron-variant infected person of Kashmir.

“Earlier, when she was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on December 20, we had traced her 50 contacts then and all tested negative for the virus,” he said.

The woman tested for the Omicron variant hails from the remote village of Uri.

The village is located close to the Line of Control.