Keep operation theatre fully functional at DH Handwara: Locals

Kupwara: The people in Handwara have expressed resentment against the authorities for not making operation theatre functional round the clock at District Hospital (DH) Handwara, making people suffer.
The residents said that the operation theatre at DH Handwara was functioning only during day time.
“My wife was supposed to deliver a child a month ago. She developed labour pain during the night and had to be shifted to a private hospital in Handwara. She had developed some complicacy following which her surgery was carried immediately.
Had there been an operation theater that would be functional round the clock at DH Handwara, I would have taken her there and not have to pay Rs 20,000 in a private hospital,” said a local.
The residents also complained that there were only 12 post-operative beds available in the hospital.
“I fail to understand why the operation theater is not functional round the clock at DH Handwara. Even at various Sub District Hospitals, operation theatre functions round the clock but not at DH Handwara,” he said.
An official at DH Handwara said that of the total three anesthesiats, only one was posted here.
He said that until all three anesthesiats would be available at DH Handwara, it would be impossible for the authorities to run an operation theatre round the clock.
Superintendent DH Handwara Dr Nisar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that due to lack of space and dearth of anesthesiats, they were unable to run the operation theatre round the clock.
“Once the hospital is shifted to the new building, the operation theatre will be made functional round the clock,” he said.