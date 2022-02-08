Keep operation theatre fully functional at DH Handwara: Locals

Kupwara: The people in Handwara have expressed resentment against the authorities for not making operation theatre functional round the clock at District Hospital (DH) Handwara, making people suffer.

The residents said that the operation theatre at DH Handwara was functioning only during day time.

“My wife was supposed to deliver a child a month ago. She developed labour pain during the night and had to be shifted to a private hospital in Handwara. She had developed some complicacy following which her surgery was carried immediately.