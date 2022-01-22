Kupwara COVID hospital well equipped to treat patients: Officials

Kupwara: The Covid hospital established at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara is well equipped to deal with related situation, said an official.
He added that the hospital has not witnessed any severe Covid positive patient this year and as such no patient is admitted here.
He said that more than 500 Covid positive cases were recorded this year across the district but no one has been admitted in Covid Hospital Kupwara.
Meanwhile Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani Dar told Greater Kashmir that 130 bedded Covid hospital established last year was well equipped to deal with any eventuality with regard to Covid positive patients.
He said that the hospital has three oxygen generating plants which generate 3000 litres of oxygen per minute. “One hundred and twenty beds receive high flow oxygen from oxygen generating plants through pipes while as 10 other have the privilege of oxygen concentrators,” he added.
He said that besides CT scan and digital X-ray, a dialysis unit has been kept available for patients. “Patients can avail these facilities round the clock,” he added.
Dr Gani said that amid spike in cases across the district, health employees posted at Covid hospital Kupwara have been directed to be ready.