Kupwara health facility lacks staff, diagnostic equipment; people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Nowgam, Mawer in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment against the authorities against the lack of adequate staff and basic diagnostic facilities at the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Nowgam as a result of which locals were suffering.

The residents said that the lack of staff and other facilities was giving a tough time to inhabitants of over a dozen villages.

They said that the health centre was inadequately staffed due to which patient care had been badly hit.

Locals said that against the four allotted posts of doctors only two were occupied while the remaining two had been vacant for many years due to reasons best known to the authorities.