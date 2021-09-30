Kupwara health facility lacks staff, diagnostic equipment; people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Nowgam, Mawer in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment against the authorities against the lack of adequate staff and basic diagnostic facilities at the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Nowgam as a result of which locals were suffering.
The residents said that the lack of staff and other facilities was giving a tough time to inhabitants of over a dozen villages.
They said that the health centre was inadequately staffed due to which patient care had been badly hit.
Locals said that against the four allotted posts of doctors only two were occupied while the remaining two had been vacant for many years due to reasons best known to the authorities.
The residents said that they belong to heavy-snow bound areas and non-availability of a gynecologist at NTPHC Nowgam was telling upon pregnancy care there.
They said that in absence of pregnancy care, female patients were compelled to visit District Hospital Handwara for treatment.
“Non-availability of a gynecologist here has been a setback for us because 90 percent of the population here belongs to the labour class which can’t afford private vehicles to reach Handwara,” said a local.
The residents also complained about the lack of dental surgeons here.
They said that a dental surgeon used to be posted at NTPHC Nowgam but his replacement was yet to be made after his transfer a few years back.
The residents complained that in absence of X-ray and basic diagnostic testing facilities, patients were forced to visit Handwara.
An official at NTPHC Nowgam said that the lack of basic diagnostic facilities was giving a tough time to the doctors in diagnosing the ailments of patients.
The residents said that though an ambulance was available here, since the outbreak of Covid-19 that was being used to ferry emergency patients across the district.
“Ever since the ambulance is being used as 108 service, locals are suffering due to non-availability of an ambulance,” a resident of the area said.
The locals said that they had several times brought these grievances to the notice of the concerned officials but nothing concrete had been done in this regard so far.
They have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to redress their genuine grievances.