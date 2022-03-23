Lack of protective gears exposes patients, technicians to radiations in Shopian's district hospital

"Both technicians as well as patients are exposed to the radiations as there are no protective gears available with the facility", said an official at the DHS.

According to the official, at least 10 to 12 patients are x-rayed every day.

Basharat Amin, who was x-rayed for a decayed tooth on Wednesday said that he was not provided any protective gear.

“The technician himself was without any such gear”, he said. Due to the lack of protective gears, the pregnant women are not x-rayed in the dental section.