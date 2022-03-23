Lack of protective gears exposes patients, technicians to radiations in Shopian's district hospital

Shopian: The patients and technicians in the Dental Section of District Hospital Shopian ( DHS) are exposed to harmful radiations in absence of necessary protective gears.
In the overburdened Dental Section of the facility, the technicians perform dental x-rays without sporting the lead aprons and shields for the protection from radiation.
"Both technicians as well as patients are exposed to the radiations as there are no protective gears available with the facility", said an official at the DHS.
According to the official, at least 10 to 12 patients are x-rayed every day.
Basharat Amin, who was x-rayed for a decayed tooth on Wednesday said that he was not provided any protective gear.
“The technician himself was without any such gear”, he said. Due to the lack of protective gears, the pregnant women are not x-rayed in the dental section.
The section also lacks a modern digital x-ray machine and the scans are being done with the help of a traditional machine.
“The traditional or classic x-ray machines emit much higher radiations than the modern digital x-ray machines”, said a radiologist.
He said that lead aprons and shields are important while performing the x-rays.
“They give protection from the damaging effects of the radiations”, he added.