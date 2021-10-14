Langate medical block achieves 100% first dose of Covid vaccination target

He said that they had achieved a 45 percent target regarding the second dose of Covid vaccines being administered to people over 18 years.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate, DrGowhar said that the employees of the Health department had tirelessly worked to achieve the target.

In a felicitation ceremony at Sub District Hospital Langate, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din congratulated all the employees of Langate medical block for their outstanding performance in achieving the target well in time.