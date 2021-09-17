LG Sinha reviews Covid containment measures

Jammu: Chairing the weekly meeting to review the Covid scenario in J&K, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha directed for scaling up vaccination with intensive drives and enforcing strict Covid protocol in the areas witnessing increased number of Covid-19 cases.

LG Sinha asked the Deputy Commissioners and Health department to effectively utilise the available stock of vaccines to meet the set target.

He said that there was no shortage of vaccines and that 20 lakh doses of the vaccines would be received by the end of September, the administering whereof needs to be planned accordingly, especially by focusing on the areas with lower rates of vaccination.

“Conduct aggressive vaccination drives by mobilising extra teams to fill the gaps across J&K. Map the areas reporting increase in positive cases and take immediate preventive measures wherever required,” the LG directed the officials.

He said that the studies show the vaccination rate and Covid positivity were inversely proportional. “Therefore, maximum coverage of vaccination is required to eliminate the probability of increase in positivity rate, and severity of the cases,” the LG said.