LG Sinha reviews Covid containment measures

Jammu: Chairing the weekly meeting to review the Covid scenario in J&K, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha directed for scaling up vaccination with intensive drives and enforcing strict Covid protocol in the areas witnessing increased number of Covid-19 cases.
LG Sinha asked the Deputy Commissioners and Health department to effectively utilise the available stock of vaccines to meet the set target.
He said that there was no shortage of vaccines and that 20 lakh doses of the vaccines would be received by the end of September, the administering whereof needs to be planned accordingly, especially by focusing on the areas with lower rates of vaccination.
“Conduct aggressive vaccination drives by mobilising extra teams to fill the gaps across J&K. Map the areas reporting increase in positive cases and take immediate preventive measures wherever required,” the LG directed the officials.
He said that the studies show the vaccination rate and Covid positivity were inversely proportional. “Therefore, maximum coverage of vaccination is required to eliminate the probability of increase in positivity rate, and severity of the cases,” the LG said.
During the meeting with DCs and SPs, he directed the joint team of Police and civil administration for strict enforcement of Covid protocol and taking stringent action as per law against the violators.
“The district administration needs to ensure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective demarcation and containment measures of containment zones should be implemented to control the spread of virus,” the LG said.
He reiterated his directions to the DCs and divisional commissioners for ensuring vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, VivekBhardwaj gave a detailed presentation on the Covid containment measures.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP Dilbag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department AtalDulloo, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department ShaleenKabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar, ADGP Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, and the deputy commissioners and SSPs attended the meetings in person and through virtual mode.