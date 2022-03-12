Life-saving Naloxone not available in Kashmir hospitals

Incharge De-addiction Center at SMHS Hospital Dr Yasir Hussain Rather said that these deaths were not documented and the doctors mostly come to know about these if the patient is brought to the hospital or through anecdotal evidence of people seeking help for addiction.

“We often have people reporting for de-addiction when they see a peer dying of an overdose,” he said.

Dr Rather said that an overdose could be accidental or intentional.

“A person indulging in heroin abuse and other illicit drugs in the opioid category sometimes consumes more illicit drugs than what his system can tolerate. This leads to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest and deaths,” he said.

Dr Rather said that most overdoses take place at home or with peers.

The effects of drug overdoses are being reversed in many parts of the world by Naloxone injection.

However, in Kashmir, there is no availability of this lifesaving antidote in government hospitals and de-addiction centers.

A practitioner, wishing anonymity, said that the drug was even short in supply in the open market.