Locals demand oxygen generating plant at Langate hospital
Kupwara: The residents of Langate Saturday said that since Sub District Hospital (SDH) Langate had been designated as a COVID hospital, installation of oxygen generating plant here was imperative.
They said that 50 beds had been designated for COVID patients here but lack of high-flow oxygen could prove detrimental for the patients.
They said that in entire Handwara, only SDH Langate had been designated as a COVID hospital and authorities should install an oxygen generating plant here to avoid any crisis.
A senior official said that there were adequate bulk oxygen cylinders available at SDH Langate.
Meanwhile Block Development Council (BDC) Langate member, Showkat Hassan Pandit said that oxygen generating plant should be installed at SDH Langate to provide high-flow oxygen to the patients.