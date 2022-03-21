Makeshift campus to come up for GMC Handwara

Srinagar: The work on two new Government Medical Colleges, approved by Government of India (GoI) for J&K at Handwara and Udhampur is expected to start this year, the tenders for the campuses in various stages of completion, the Health and Medical Education Department said.
A team of top officials from Roads and Buildings Department and Health and Medical Education Department inspected the site identified for GMC Handwara earlier this week.
The team visited various facilities and buildings in and around Handwara to assess the feasibility of starting classes for the first batch in a make shift arrangement.
However, upon inspection, the structures were deemed unfit to suit the requirements of a batch of 50 MBBS students, expected to be approved by National Medical Council for admission in 2023.
Dr Yashpal Sharma, Nodal Officer for new medical colleges in J&K said the structures that had been identified were not suitable as per NMC norms. “The bare minimum requirements for starting the classes for first year MBBS is not available,” he said.
Dr Sharma said that H&ME department has agreed to allocate five kanals of its land for constructing a makeshift campus for GMC Handwara. “The team came to a conclusion that a pre-fabricated structure could be set up at Handwara on health department land,” he said.
He said that R&B Department has been directed to submit a Detailed Project Report for this structure. The DPR, once approved, will be tendered, he said.
The approval, Dr Sharma said it will take nearly six months to set up the structure. “We are hoping that before the end of this year, the make-shift structure is ready and approved by NMC for MBBS ,” he said. The first batch could then be admitted for GMC Handwara through NEET 2022-23, he added.
The tender for the main campus of GMC Handwara has been floated, and includes Administrative Block and Teaching Block. “The Committee (for setting up of new GMCs) has sought that tenders for all blocks of GMC Handwara be approved in one go as the funding component is one go,” he said.
At GMC Udhampur, he said, the tenders have been approved and the project is being vetted by the Administrative Council. “The final allotment will take place very soon after the Contract Committee approves it,” he said. The intake for the first batch of GMC Udhampur, Dr Sharma said, is expected to start this year.