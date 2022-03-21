Makeshift campus to come up for GMC Handwara

Dr Yashpal Sharma, Nodal Officer for new medical colleges in J&K said the structures that had been identified were not suitable as per NMC norms. “The bare minimum requirements for starting the classes for first year MBBS is not available,” he said.

Dr Sharma said that H&ME department has agreed to allocate five kanals of its land for constructing a makeshift campus for GMC Handwara. “The team came to a conclusion that a pre-fabricated structure could be set up at Handwara on health department land,” he said.

He said that R&B Department has been directed to submit a Detailed Project Report for this structure. The DPR, once approved, will be tendered, he said.