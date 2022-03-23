March 24: World TB Day | 3 Kashmir districts bag Gold Medal for TB elimination

Srinagar: Three districts in J & K are among the top eight in India that have performed the best in terms of Tuberculosis Elimination. The districts have been awarded Gold Medal by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has said that three districts from Kashmir division Anantnag, Kupwara and Pulwama have shown 60-80 percent reduction in TB cases in the last five years.
These three districts have featured in the Gold Medal Category in the TB elimination list of Sub-National Certification of progress towards TB free status. There are eight districts from various states of India that have bagged gold medals, of which three are from J&K. These districts are Annatnag, Kupwara and Pulwama. The other districts are from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
In addition, district Baramulla is among the 56 districts that have achieved the Bronze Medal status. Many health officials have congratulated the Tuberculosis teams in these districts. These include, faculty from GMC Srinagar and Director Health Services Kashmir.
March 24 is commemorated as World Tuberculosis Day to strengthen the commitment and review the programs for Tuberculosis free world.