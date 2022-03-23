March 24: World TB Day | 3 Kashmir districts bag Gold Medal for TB elimination

Srinagar: Three districts in J & K are among the top eight in India that have performed the best in terms of Tuberculosis Elimination. The districts have been awarded Gold Medal by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has said that three districts from Kashmir division Anantnag, Kupwara and Pulwama have shown 60-80 percent reduction in TB cases in the last five years.