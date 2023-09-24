'Marengo CIMS Hospital spreads miracle of heart transplants'

Srinagar: A change of Heart, changes everything, which is not just philosophically true, but medically as well. Heart Transplantation gives the highest hope to patients with end-stage heart failures.

A statement issued here said that Dr Dhiren Shah, Director and consultant, the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department, Director Heart and Lung Transplant Program, Director Mechanical Circulatory Support Program, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, Heart transplantation is no longer an experimental procedure (or a non-imp topic for exam). It is now the therapy of choice for selective patients with end-stage heart disease. It does change the quality of life dramatically for bedridden and terminally ill heart failure patients. And in the 44 heart Transplants that I have performed, I have seen this and had first-hand experience."