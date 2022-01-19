MC Sopore starts ‘Ghar Ghar Dastak’ campaign

President MC Sopore, Masrat Rasool Kar said that it was important to educate women about their role.

“In our society, women do have a greater responsibility. They take care of their families, their loved ones, and the pandemic has made it harder for them to safeguard their families. Our women should know how to protect themselves and their families from this pandemic by wearing masks. Besides, it will stop the further spread of the deadly virus,” she said.