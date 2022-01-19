MC Sopore starts ‘Ghar Ghar Dastak’ campaign

Sopore: Amid a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Sopore and its outskirts, Municipal Council (MC) Sopore Wednesday started ‘Ghar Ghar Dastak’, a first of its kind campaign to reach out to the families of low-lying areas to educate the females about the use of masks and other health guidelines.
President MC Sopore, Masrat Rasool Kar said that it was important to educate women about their role.
“In our society, women do have a greater responsibility. They take care of their families, their loved ones, and the pandemic has made it harder for them to safeguard their families. Our women should know how to protect themselves and their families from this pandemic by wearing masks. Besides, it will stop the further spread of the deadly virus,” she said.
SDPO Sopore Furqan Qadri, SHO Sopore Khalid Fayaz, Nodal Officer Sopore Dr Shahid Nabi, and Sanitary Inspector also distributed masks besides spreading awareness about COVID-19.