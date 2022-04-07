Medical camp held at Gulab village on World Health Day

Srinagar: As part of the constant outreach programme and to mitigate the hardships faced by the residents of remote villages near the Line of Control, a medical camp was conducted today at Gulab village by the Army on the occasion of World Health Day.
According to a press note, a total of 60 villagers hailing from all nine nearby villages were benefitted in this noble drive which included 15 children, 20 females and 25 males.
Free medical check up of all villagers was conducted by the Army doctor. Distribution of free medicines and awareness on COVID and lifestyle diseases was also carried out as part of the camp. The major ailments observed among the locals were of high BP and back aches due to carriage of heavy loads for their sustenance.
Gulab village is approx one km short of the LoC and four kms away from the road head. Basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, road connectivity and medical cover are of serious concern. Amidst all these challenges the outreach programme by the Army has arrived as a ray of hope for the people residing in these nine villages of the Kilshey bowl, the press note added.
This initiative has not only helped in mitigating the medical hardships of the remote villages but has also given them an assurance that the Army is striving hard for the welfare and well being of the locals.
The locals of the area have appreciated this initiative of the Army and have assured their continual support in the upkeep of peace in the valley.