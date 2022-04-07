Medical camp held at Gulab village on World Health Day

Free medical check up of all villagers was conducted by the Army doctor. Distribution of free medicines and awareness on COVID and lifestyle diseases was also carried out as part of the camp. The major ailments observed among the locals were of high BP and back aches due to carriage of heavy loads for their sustenance.

Gulab village is approx one km short of the LoC and four kms away from the road head. Basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, road connectivity and medical cover are of serious concern. Amidst all these challenges the outreach programme by the Army has arrived as a ray of hope for the people residing in these nine villages of the Kilshey bowl, the press note added.