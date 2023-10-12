Medical camp organised in Kangan

Kangan: Department of Ayush District Ganderbal in collaboration with Socio Economic Empowerment of Kashmir Society (SEEKS) an NGO conducted a free medical aid camp at Akhal area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather in presence of District Ayush officer Ayush Dr Mushtaq Ah and SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan. Medical officers from Ayush Ganderbal treated many patients and distributed Ayush immunity boosting medicine among the school girls and ladies in general.