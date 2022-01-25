MEDICAL PRACTICE | The Death of Empathy in Medicine

Although I am not generalizing doctors for crass commercialism, many of them behave so, earning disrepute for the profession. No doubt, corruption is everywhere in all professions, but medical corruption literally means the death of empathy & trust deficit involving decisions of life and death.

What fails our doctors is a lack of QPS (Quality & Patient Safety accountability)in our healthcare system, and the State’s vigilance on such corporate exploitation, giving the patient or families a distorted version of the pattern of illness for all the unnecessary tests and over interventions.

Trust is an essential part of healthcare. When we feel poorly, we visit our doctor with our hopes high, trusting that he or she will help us heal. We bring Doctors our concerns, our list of symptoms, our history, and our questions.

In exchange, we expect answers, or at the very least an effort to find answers. What if we feel like our trust isn’t returned? What if our symptoms are dismissed or our story considered unlikely? What do we do if we feel strongly in our gut that something is wrong despite the medical expert who says we’re fine and we can go home? Or we’re told it’s just stress, or a touch of the flu, or a common childhood illness? Or the worst dismissal heard by so many: it’s all in your head, overthinking & prescribe anxiolytic?