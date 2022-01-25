Mendhar block tackling COVID-19 cases with 500 LPM oxygen plant, 5 ventilators

Rajouri: With a newly installed oxygen generation plant of 500 litres per minute capacity and five ventilators, the Health Department in Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district claims of tackling the patients of coronavirus infection in a strengthened manner.
Mendhar Medical Block of Poonch district caters to healthcare services in a vast area starting from Bhimber Gali on Poonch highway upto Jarran Wali Gali and Krishna Ghati with vast area along the Line of Control also falling in the jurisdiction of this medical block.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Parvez Khan said that the healthcare facilities in this block had been augmented to a larger extent, especially after the start of COVID pandemic.
He said that recently a 500 LPM oxygen generation plant had been established which was functional at Government Sub District Hospital Surankote and was primarily aimed to provide oxygen supply for any medical need, especially for COVID patients.
Dr Khan said that five ventilators had been installed at SDH Mendhar which were functional and these ventilators could be put to use for any need, especially for COVID patients.
He said that the isolation wards had been established at SDH Mendhar and all five PHCs of Mendhar block that include Mankote, Chatral, Dhargaloon, Harni, and Bhata Dhurian.
“We have one of the best COVID-19 testing model in place and our check posts are functional at all main roads and random as well as target sampling goes on around the clock,” Dr Khan said.