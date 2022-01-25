Mendhar block tackling COVID-19 cases with 500 LPM oxygen plant, 5 ventilators

Rajouri: With a newly installed oxygen generation plant of 500 litres per minute capacity and five ventilators, the Health Department in Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district claims of tackling the patients of coronavirus infection in a strengthened manner.

Mendhar Medical Block of Poonch district caters to healthcare services in a vast area starting from Bhimber Gali on Poonch highway upto Jarran Wali Gali and Krishna Ghati with vast area along the Line of Control also falling in the jurisdiction of this medical block.